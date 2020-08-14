The Benton City Council Community Services Committee approved a resolution that could see the city take over management of trees located in the downtown area.
The resolution will now be presented to the full council for its approval during its regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 24.
Community Services Director Brad Jordan said it is the city’s intention to have the Saline County Master Gardeners involved with the project. The group was previously involved in the care and maintenance of the trees, but stopped when business owners chose to cut the trees back.
“The city is going to take back responsibility of our streetscape,” Jordan said. “We are not going to leave it in the hands of the business owners anymore. I think that’s just fair to do.”
Jordan added that the business owners should not have that added burden to care for the trees.
Since a number of trees were chopped back, Jordan said that those would be removed and that the city would “start over” with those in addition to maintaining the trees that have not been chopped back.
“The original complaint a lot of times was that they were just unruly and the trees were getting into covering up windows and getting into awnings and things like that and destroying property,” Jordan said.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer added that since the city is taking over the maintenance and care of the trees, business owners would not be allowed to hire any outside help to care for the trees.
Farmer said that the city has had productive meetings with the Downtown Business Owners Association, the Master Gardeners and University of Arkansas Extension Agent Nicole Nichols regarding the matter and that there is a solid plan in place for the downtown trees.
“You’ll see some improvement within the next month,” Farmer said.
Nichols said that she is trying to help out as much as she can and make sure the tress are maintained.
Alderman Jeff Hamm said he was thankful for all who have been a part of taking care of the matter and addressing his concerns about outside help regarding the maintenance and care of the trees.
“As you remember, I did voice my opinion about that and I think an independent does not need to be involved with what’s trying to be done because there is an art to it,” Hamm said. “I’m glad y’all made that decision.”
The committee also held another discussion regarding the sign ordinance revisions. Multiple discussions and public hearings have been held regarding this matter.
“It seems like I’m talking about this sign ordinance every meeting we have, but I think we’re there,” Jordan said. “We have certainly taken into consideration all the comments that have been made.”
Jordan said he believed that the city has a good, strong sign ordinance.
Business owner Carl West addressed the committee and said he still had certain reservations about the ordinance, including regulations regarding the repair of existing signs along the interstate and advertising for smaller businesses — such as lawn service companies — who place signs in the yards of lawns they maintain.
“With this (ordinance) you are no longer allowed to do that,” West said. “We are cutting off all advertising in people’s yards ... it’s going to be very hard to monitor all this. Some of it’s a little overboard. Some of it is very good.”
West suggesting limiting sign sizes in cases like that rather than banning them outright.
Jordan said that when dealing with an issue like this, no ordinance will please everybody and that the city has taken it’s time to craft the best ordinance it could.
Alderman Steve Brown suggested adding the word “permanent” to the ordinance in regard to off-premise advertising, thus allowing off-premise advertising temporary signs such as the lawn care signs.
West said he understood how hard Jordan’s job has been to try and craft the ordinance that is best for the city while still keeping in mind the business owners and residents' rights and opinions.
Alderman Jeff Morrow made a motion to amend the sign ordinance to include Brown’s suggestion and to also exclude Military Road. from the 1500-foot regulation that bans certain signs from being within 1500 feet of a residential area.
The motion was approved and the ordinance will be presented to the full council.