Civitan Service of Saline County has announced that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release, Civitian said it first learned of the case Monday.
"This staff member is not in a position that allows for contact with any of our adult services or preschool clients," the release states. "There were a small number of administrative staff who were in contact with the employee before symptoms were present, those staff members have been sent for testing and will be required to quarantine until they receive a negative test result and are cleared by their physician and/or the Arkansas Department of Health."
As of 1:50 p.m. today, there are currently 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saline County with 37 remaining active. More than 170 have recovered from the illness and two have perished due to the virus.
Statewide, also as of this reading, 16,083 confirmed cases have been reported with 5,063 remaining active. Nearly 11,000 have recovered and deaths are up to 227.
"Please know that we will continue to follow our existing safety measures for all those entering our building," Civitan said. "We will also be in communication with staff, clients and families as needed if there is further cause for concern."