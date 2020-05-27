Civitan Services has two golf fundraising events planned for mid-June, Mulligans and Mimosas June 13, and the 24th annual Civitan Services Golf Tournament June 19. Both will be at Longhills Golf Club.
Mulligans & Mimosas, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is Civitan's newest fundraiser. Special Events Coordinator Bekka Wilkerson said it was created in response to the lack of women who usually take part in tournaments. She added several women have asked for a clinic.
"Its an opportunity to get our ladies out on the golf course," she said.
This event will be ladies golf clinic where women will learn golf lingo and rules and get hands-on instruction from golf pros.
The participants will also get mimosas, a tea style lunch, a goodie bag and T-shirt.
Wilkerson said so far there has been tremendous response.
She thinks this event is a great chance for women to learn without the pressure. They will be learning with others who don't know.
She said women will be able to learn and then they can play with the men or other golfers in their lives.
If the event is a success, Wilkerson would like to make it an annual event.
The cost is $50 a person. To register call Wilkerson at 501-776-0691 or email bekka@civitanservices.com.
Civitan is planning to offer two rounds during its golf tournament with shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It will be a four-person scramble.
Wilkerson said the tournament will be a great kickoff to Father's Day weekend. She thinks it would be a great activity for fathers to do with their children.
She said the event has been a staple for many years.
Lunch by Riverside Grocery and Catering will be served at noon.
"Rick takes such good care of us," Wilkerson said of the Riverside owner.
All players will get a goodie bag with a golf towel, snacks and a polo shirt sponsored by Everett Buick GMC. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the tournament.
With registration, Civitan will offer a hole-in-one game, closest to the pin and longest drive.
Players will also be able to purchase player packs featuring four games and four mulligans for $100 per team or $30 for an individual. Additional mulligans will be $5.
The four games will be golfball pitch, blindspot, chipping pong and roll of the dice.
Once everyone is finished there will be a dessert reception featuring desserts made by Civitan's own Mariessa Beaden. Wilkerson said the golfers raved about her desserts last year.
During the reception, Civitan will award first, second and third place for both flights along with awards for longest drive, closest to the pin and hole-in-one.
The hole-in-one prizes area Myrtle Beach vacation, a $500 Visa gift card, Callaway X series irons and a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV.
The first, second and third place winners will take home coolers packed with goodies, Wilkerson said.
The cost is $400 per team or $100 for an individual.
Registration is available on the Civitan Services website www.civitanservices.com/events, through the link on the Facebook page or at www.bidpal.net/csgolf2020.
The sponsors for the tournament are Bryant Family Pharmacy, Finley Pharmacy, First Electric Cooperative, Jordan Woolbright, Everett Buick GMC, Dr. Jerry Dixon, Malvern National Bank, Alcoa Family Chiropractic and Wellness and Bank OZK.
The money raised through the two events will be used to benefit the men, women and children with developmental disabilities in Saline County.