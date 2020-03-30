Civitan Services' popular paint party will be held online to allow participants to still enjoy the event while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had such a great success with the first one," said Special Events Coordinator Bekka Wilkerson.
She will begin leading the projects at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The first event was in person.
When public events began getting canceled due to the virus, Wilkerson re-evaluated and decided to make it a virtual paint party.
Wilkerson said participants will still register online as normal, but then she will email them the details for the project and paint options. Participants can work step-by-step with her or create their own design. They can choose the standard paint colors or pick their own.
Wilkerson will put together a kit, including paints, brush, one of the options and rope to hang it.
The four options are a stand up bunny with carrots frame optional, peeps, cross or hop. The options can be seen on the event's Facebook page.
The paint party will be held on Zoom because Wilkerson feels it allows more interaction with both her all the other participants.
"It is as close as we can to actually being there without actually being there," Wilkerson said.
She will lead each project individually. For each group, she will give away one "happy" giveaway and at the end of the demonstration pick one participant to receive the project she completed.
For those who cannot take part in the event at the time its schedule, Wilkerson will record each session and make it available to watch when those people can, but only the live participants will be eligible to win the happy giveaway. All participants are eligible to win the demonstration piece for the session they sign up for.
For those who want a completed piece without having to paint it themselves, there is an option in the registration to purchase a completed piece for the same price as participation.
Wilkerson said part of the reason to hold the event is because it will give people a safe way to interact with others.
"I think a lot of people are craving human connection," she said.
She added that if groups of 10 or less want to get together to do the project together and watch the video, they can do that as long as they are safe.
Wilkerson said the event is also a fundraiser for Civitan's mission to serve the men, women and children of Saline County with developmental disabilities especially during this time. With the locations closed due to the pandemic, the organization gets no funds from its services.
Wilkerson said they are still working with the clients as best they can without risking the clients' health. They are calling and doing what they can to follow up with clients.
"It is all about our clients," Wilkerson said.
To get the kits or to purchase finished product, the participants can arrange with Wilkerson to pick them up or have a no-contact delivery made.
The cost is $25 to participate or buy a finished item.
To register or purchase, www.one.bidpal.net/2020events or follow the link on the event page on Facebook.