Monday afternoon there was a fire at the Civitan Apartments located at 704 Bird Street in Benton. Though this fire caused major damage to the structure of the apartments all 19 residents and their pets were evacuated safely, according to Bekka Wilkson with Civitan Services.
"Thanks to the quick response time of both the Benton and Bryant Fire Departments the fire did not cause total devastation to the property and residents were able to safely return to their apartments, with the assistance of firefighters, to retrieve some of their personal belongings once the space had been secured," she said.
Civitan Services staff was able to make contact with the Arkansas Red Cross offices who gathered a task force and met with residents Monday night to offer immediate assistance with necessities and lodging, Wilkerson said.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time and work did begin today on the process of restoring the apartments, she added.
"Restoration will be a process but we are hoping to be able to get things taken care of as soon as possible," Wilkerson said. "Civitan Services owes a great debt of gratitude to the Benton Fire Department, Bryant Fire Department, Benton Police Department, Pafford Medical Services, and the Arkansas Red Cross for their excellence and going above and beyond to address every issue that arose. We are beyond grateful to every person who stepped on our campus yesterday."