Civitan Services plans to celebrate Halloween with its Fall Carnival and annual Hunting Through Hurricane.
The Fall Carnival will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Adult Services Building, located at 403 S. Reynolds Rd. in Bryant.
"We are going to have carnival games, a haunted house, food and a petting zoo, a little bit of everything," said Adult Services Coordinator Emily Cathcart.
This is the first Fall Carnival for Civitan. Cathcart said the staff wanted to do something that could bring together all their clients from preschool to adult while offering an event that was sensory appropriate and wheel chair adaptable.
"Our primary goal is to serve those with disabilities," she said, adding it is open to anyone in the community.
In the campus cafeteria, there will be Frito chili pies, which will be included in admission.
For an additional $2, attendees can purchase "pumpkin legs," which Cathcart explained are actually chicken legs.
Costumes are encouraged for the event, though Cathcart said they should not be too scary.
The haunted house will be Harry Potter themed. The adult services staff will be putting it on. Cathcart said it is a more of a fun house.
"It is not going to be anything anyone is going to leave crying," she said.
The Bryant Police and Fire departments will be putting on a trunk-or-treat event during the carnival.
Inflatables will be set up to play.
The carnival is free for children and $5 at the door for adults.
"We just want to provide a fun, family friendly event for the community," Cathcart said.
Hunting Through Hurricane will begin at 5 p.m. at the Hurricane Lake Estates Clubhouse.
Bekka Wilkerson, special event coordinator, said the sensory friendly trick-or-treat event is open to anyone with sensory issues or developmental disabilities.
She explained that for many children with sensory issues or developmental disabilities, trick-or-treating on Halloween night can be over stimulating so Civitan puts on this event each year to let them get to trick-or-treat like their peers in a way they can handle.
It is open to those in the community, she just asks that those who plan to take part register by following the ticket link on the event's Facebook page. There is no cost, but she needs a headcount.
All the trick-or-treaters will meet for a group picture at the clubhouse and then divide up into two groups. Each group will be taken to a different side of the estates and allowed to trick-or-treat at their own pace.
There will be stations where trick-or-treaters can receive water, check-in or call to have someone take them for a restroom break.
"You can really go out on your own," she said.
Wilkerson said the group, each year, is so excited to trick-or-treat.
Wilkerson is grateful for the Hurricane Lake Estates Property Owners Association.
"We are so appreciative to Hurricane Lake for opening their homes and neighborhood to us," she said.
She feels this is a special event. Every year, parents tell her this is the first time their child could trick-or-treat because when they have tried before it has been too much for the child.
"We love to be able to offer this event in our community," Wilkerson said.