Civitan Services Preschool will hold a birthday party for Ollie the therapy dog from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Ollie plans to use his party to ask for Amazon gift cards to help Civitan purchase items for the preschools Outdoor Sensory Garden. Anyone wishing to donate or with questions can contact Bekka Wilkerson at Civitan at 501-776-0691.
The party will include cake and preschoolers getting to interact with Ollie. There will also be a story time.
Wilkerson would like to see the community come out and support Ollie and the school.
