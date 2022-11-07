CJCOHN

The Churches Joint Council on Human Needs is set to help Saline residents in need by distributing Christmas meal boxes. Volunteer Director Karen Ray said it usually takes them 6 months to prepare Christmas meals. They roughly help between 700-800 families in Saline County. The food boxes consist of everything families need to create a Christmas meal. The boxes will include a full size ham which is usually 5-8 pounds, dinner rolls, a 5 pound bag of potatoes, bags of apples and oranges, 1 pound of butter, a bag of candy, 2 boxes of stovetop stuffing, 1 box of cake mix, cake frosting, 2 cans of green beans, 2 cans of corn, 2 cans of sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and a dozen eggs.