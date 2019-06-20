Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn has been named as the newest member of the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators Advisory Council.
Cleghorn is also the current President of the Arkansas Coroner’s Association. Before being named to the council, Cleghorn served as an ABMDI diplomat.
The ABMDI is a voluntary national, nonprofit, independent professional certification board that was created to promote high practice standards for medicolegal death investigators.
For full details, see the June 20 edition of The Saline Courier.