New cases of COVID-19 rose by 982 to 75,646 total with 6,777 active and 68,178 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose nine to 468 with 90 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 20 to 1,229.
Probable cases rose by 108 to 2,317 with 394 probable active cases. Probable recoveries are at 1,774 and deaths are at 149.
The state received results for 6,460 PCR tests and 1,732 anitgen tests.
The top counties with new cases are Craighead with 70, Pulaski with 75, Benton with 57, Washington with 51 and Jefferson with 50.
Saline County has had 2,007 cumulative cases — 1,929 confirmed and 78 probable. There are 139 active — 130 confirmed and nine probable. Recoveries for the county are 1,844 — 1,777 confirmed and 67 probable. Deaths are 23 — 21 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 6,933,872 cases with 2,646,959 recoveries and 201,669 deaths.
"Today we are again reminded of the serious nature of COVID-19," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in an email releasing the numbers. "Following the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health continues to be the most effective way to mitigate the spread of this virus. Wearing a mask, keeping a six-foot distance and frequently washing your hands will help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.”
