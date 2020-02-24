The 42nd annual Leaders of Today & Tomorrow Golf Tournament will be held at Isabella Golf Course in Hot Springs Village on April 3.
The charity tournament benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.
"(Isabella) is such a nice golf course," said Special Events Coordinator Jessica Franklin.
The Clubs hope the move will help the tournament grow from around 40 teams to 60. Franklin said the Clubs have a location in the Village so this will be a chance to bring the two clubs together.
She hopes to get several golfers from the Village to sign up.
"We are really trying to make it our biggest event yet," Franklin said.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble consisting of two flights. Breakfast for the first flight, provided by The Saint at Isabella restaurant, will be available at 7:45 a.m. The flight will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
Lunch, provided by the First Security Bank Teal Grill, will be served at 11 a.m.
The second flight will start at 1:30 p.m.
The awards ceremony and dinner by Riverside Grocery and Catering will be held after the second flight finishes play. There will be fish and chicken.
First-, second- and third-place teams from each flight will win Visa gift cards.
Franklin said some hole sponsors typically run games at their holes.
Mulligans will be available for purchase for $5 each. Players can purchase up to two mulligans each so mulligans for a team are $40.
There will be a 50/50 drawing as well.
Each player will get a goody bag that includes a Boys & Girls Clubs polo and other items. Any business that would like to put in promotional items can contact Franklin by calling 501-315-8100 or email jfranklin@scbgclub.com.
She can also be contacted for wishing to sponsor a hole.
Franklin encourages golfers to sign up to play.
"It is a fun way to support our Clubs," she said.
The Clubs have 550 members registered for after school activities. Franklin said the Clubs provide snacks for the members and they can get clothing if they need it. There are programs to help with school and other activities.
"Most importantly, it is a safe place to go after school," Franklin said.
As the Clubs four locations continue to grow, Franklin said they still need help funding everything they do for the children of Saline County.
"Kids are the future of Saline County," she said.
The tournament sponsors are First Security Bank, Wholesale Electric Supply, Terracon, Glover Electric Inc., and McCauley Services.
So far, 31 teams have registered for the tournament.
The cost is $125 for an individual or $500 for a team.
Franklin said she can be contacted at the Clubs to register.