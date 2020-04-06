Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the 42nd annual Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Golf Tournament has been moved to June 19.
It will still be held at Isabella Golf Course in Hot Springs Village to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.
"Every year, it is a fun way to show support for the Boys & Girls Clubs," said Special Events Coordinator Jessica Franklin.
Franklin said the event is the Clubs longest standing event and the second largest the organization puts on each year.
The Clubs have a location in Hot Springs Village. Franklin hopes moving the tournament to a course in the Village will help bring the Clubs locations together.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble consisting of two flights. Breakfast for the first flight, provided by The Saint at Isabella restaurant, will be available at 7:45 a.m. The flight will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
Lunch, provided by the First Security Bank Teal Grill, will be at 11 a.m.
The second flight will start at 1:30 p.m.
The awards ceremony and dinner by Riverside Grocery and Catering will after the end of the second flight. There will be fish and chicken.
First-, second- and third-place teams from each flight will win Visa gift cards.
The Clubs plans to sell mulligans at $5 each. Players can purchase up to two mulligans each.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
So far, 49 teams have signed up. Franklin said that is the most teams the tournament has ever had. She would like to see that number end up closer to 60 by the day of the tournament.
She said there are still hole and team sponsorships available.
Players will get goody bags that includes a Boys & Girls Clubs polo, gift card to Splash Car Wash and promotional items from Wholesale Electric.
The tournament sponsors are First Security Bank, Wholesale Electric Supply, Terracon, Glover Electric, Inc, and McCauley Services.
Franklin said the Clubs' four locations are all growing and the organization needs funding more than ever.
With the Clubs forced to be closed due to the coronavirus, staff are going online to support its members. This week is spirit week for the Clubs and members are encouraged to participate from home.
Starting at 3 p.m. each day, the Clubs is offering activities and programs online with a different theme each day.
"We are finding creative ways to serve the kids the best we can," Franklin said.
A big event that supports Clubs in Central Arkansas, along with Big Brothers, Big Sisters, is the annual Hoops for Kids game. It is being postponed due to the pandemic.
More information will be released on the event when it is rescheduled.
The cost to take part in the golf tournament is $125 for individuals and $500 for a team. Anyone wishing to register a team or wanting a sponsorship can email Franklin at jfranklin@scbgclub.com.