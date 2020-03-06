The Bryant mayor's monthly Coffee with the Mayor will focus on kicking off work for the Bryant 2040 Vision.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Center at Bishop Park.
"For a city to be a success you have to have that vision and goal," said Mayor Allen Scott.
The city and the Greater Bryant Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the vision. This coffee event kicks off what Scott and Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown expects to be a yearlong process of getting community feedback to learn where the citizens and businesses of Bryant want the focus to be for the next 20 years.
Rae Ann Fields, who was one of the driving forces behind Bryant 2020 will be the guest speaker. She plans to share how the the vision came to be and what was accomplished, such as The Center.
Brown and Scott appreciate Fields for her help. Brown said she is excited for the new vision.
Scott said they plan to use that information as a starting point for the project.
Brown and Scott see themselves as information gatherers and the implementers of what the community wants. They do not want to influence the vision.
Over the next few months, the pair plan to talk to other stake holders, such as business owners to get input. They plan to take it to the public for their input.
"We are basically developing the bones of it," Scott said.
They both agree the primary goal is to get people's thoughts.
Brown wants to come out of this kickoff with some goals to start looking at.
Scott said Bryant 2040 will provide the focus to start planning strategically in the short-term and long-term to get Bryant where the community want to be.
But Scott wants people to realize that it will not be set in stone. He plans that it will be frequently revisited to ensure the city is on the right path and that it is still the path the community wants.
"I want everyone to come with an open mind, to come prepared with ideas," Brown said.
Scott said they need input from everyone to make the strategic plan.
Along with the Bryant 2040 discussion, Scott plans to talk about other topics.
He wants to talk about how important the census is. He said for every citizen that is miscounted, the city loses $3,300 a year in funding.
"It is really important for everyone to be counted," he said.
He also plans to discuss Issue 1, which will be on the November ballot to keep the half cent sales tax that goes to pay for roads. If it is not passed, Bryant will lose $300,000 to $400,000 in street funding.
He also plans to mention the recent awards of a $1.5 million grant for the Parkway project and other awards from Metroplan.
A children's choir from Parkway Elementary plans to perform.
Coffee and donuts will be available.
"I hope we have a huge turnout," Scott said.