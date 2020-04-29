Collegeville Elementary, part of the Bryant School District, has been named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School for the 2019-2020 school year.
Two years ago, Bryant Public Schools introduced its teachers and staff to the Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes from the Flippen Group. Schools implemented methods to foster welcoming and creative learning environments.
Examples of practices promoted by the program include greeting students daily to improve communication skills; students and teachers sharing good things to encourage positive thinking; and social contracts to promote self-managing students and classrooms.
The Flippen Group recognizes campuses that go above and beyond in building a safe and welcoming climate where students are relationally connected and eager to learn by annually selecting Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools. Collegeville Elementary is the first school in the district to receive this recognition.
“Getting to know our students on a personal level and building strong positive relationships between students and adults has become our culture," said Tami Edwards, principal at CES. "It’s about making sure students know they are cared for every single day.”
Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School nominees are considered for the recognition based on the level of implementation by all staff and data demonstrating Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture or academics.
“We are so thrilled for Collegeville to be named a National Showcase School. The award affirms our district’s commitment to building positive relationships with our staff, students, parents and community,” said Dr. Karen Walters, Bryant Superintendent.
“What makes Collegeville special is that everyone — students, teachers, staff — take ownership in the process. I am so proud of our team and the way we work together to make a difference in kids’ lives everyday,” Edwards said.