The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Wednesday 192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the confirmed cumulative total to 256,269. Active confirmed cases fell by 184 to 2,332 with 249,549 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 125 to 69,431. The number of probable active cases decreased by 50 to 895 with 67,476 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths rose by 11 to 4,332 and probable deaths went up by 14 to 1,050.
Hospitalizations dropped by 16 to 301 with 72 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,599 PCR tests and 941 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 43, Benton with 33, Washington with 27, Union with 18 and Faulkner with 17.
Saline County has had 11,540 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — 8,564 confirmed and 2,976 probable. Active cases are at 98 — 75 confirmed and 23 probable. The county has had 11,279 recoveries — 8,353 confirmed and 2,926 probable. There have been 160 deaths — 134 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 29,145,188 cases with 529,009 deaths.