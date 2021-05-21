The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Friday 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 265,641 with 1,368 confirmed active cases.
Probable cases rose by 55 to 74,222. The number of probable active cases decreased by 11 to 688.
There were two more confirmed deaths bringing the total to 4,611. Probable deaths went up by one to 1,200.
Hospitalizations dropped by 15 to 188 with 32 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,282 PCR tests and 484 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 37, Benton with 29 and Garland with 20.
Saline County has had 12,051 cumulative cases — 8,903 confirmed and 3,148 probable. Active cases are at 94 — 53 confirmed and 41 probable. There have been 11,785 recoveries — 8,706 and 3,019 probable. The county has had 169 deaths — 142 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,084,236 cases with 589,216 deaths.
The state has received 2,612,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,916, 696 or 73.4 percent.
There are 240,125 people partially vaccinated and 869,356 fully vaccinated.