According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday, there were 135 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 262,428 with active confirmed cases up 17 to 1,279.
Probable cases rose by 94 to 72,570 with probable active cases up by 22 to 565.
Confirmed deaths increased by four to 4,546 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,179.
Hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 157 with 26 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,883 PCR tests and 1,096 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 41, Pulaski with 30 and Washington with 29.
Saline County has had 11,843 cumulative cases — 8,766 confirmed and 3,068 probable. Active cases are at 48 — 30 confirmed and 18 probable. There have been 11,617 recoveries — 30 confirmed and 18 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,152,531 cases with 573,044 deaths.
The state has received 2,494,780 does and given 1,661,921 or 66.6 percent.
There have been 301,388 people partially immunized and 707,072 fully immunized.
The full story on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's weekly COVID-19 update will be in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.