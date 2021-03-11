On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the confirmed total to 256,519 since the pandemic began. Active confirmed cases went down by 39 to 2,293 with 249,873 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 90 to 69,521. The number of active probable cases decreased by 44 to 851 with 67,592 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 10 to 4,342 and probable deaths went up by 18 to 1,068.
Hospitalizations dropped by 23 to 278 with 67 on ventilators.
The state received results for 7,316 PCR tests and 1,040 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 39, Washington with 38, Pulaski with 33, Faulkner with 22 and Craighead with 17.
Saline County has had 11,555 cumulative cases — 8,579 confirmed and 2,976 probable. Active cases are at 90 — 71 confirmed and 19 probable. There have been 11,301 recoveries — 8,371 confirmed and 2,930 probable. The county has had 161 deaths — 135 confirmed and 26 probable.