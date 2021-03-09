On Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 241 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 256,077. Active cases fell by 141 to 2,516 with 249,229 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 191 to 69,306 with 945 probable active cases and 67,315 recoveries.
Confirmed cases went up by six to 4,321 and probable deaths increased by eight to 1,036.
Hospitalizations dropped by 21 to 317 with 71 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,535 PCR tests and 1,720 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 62, Benton with 47, Garland with 42, Faulkner with 28 and Pulaski with 26.
Saline County has had 11,532 cumulative cases — 8,560 confirmed and 2,972 probable. Active cases are at 106 — 82 confirmed and 24 probable. There have been 11,263 recoveries — 8,342 confirmed and 2,921 probable. The county has had 160 deaths — 134 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 29,086,041 cases with 527,483 deaths.
“We continue to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations compared to last week,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson with the release for the numbers. “Also, an additional 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since last Tuesday. Our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccination, masking, and social distancing, will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.”