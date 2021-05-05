According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, there were 220 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 263,630 with 1,479 confirmed active cases.
Probable cases rose by 78 to 73,130 with 16 confirmed probable cases.
There was one new confirmed death and one new probable deaths.
Hospitalizations fell by 11 to 181 with 35 on ventilators.
The state received results for 3,760 PCR tests and 1,000 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Faulkner with 73, Benton with 29 and Washington with 27.
Saline County has had 11,899 cumulative cases — 8,814 confirmed and 3,085 probable. Active cases are at 72 — 49 confirmed and 23 probable. There have been 11,658 recoveries — 8,623 confirmed and 3,035 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,546,124 cases with 579,125 deaths.
The state has received 2,534,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,766,046 or 69.7 percent. There are 266,187 people partially immunized and 777,603 fully immunized.