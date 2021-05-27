According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, the state had 172 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total confirmed cumulative cases to 266,394 with 1,402 active confirmed cases.
Probable cases rose by 46 to 74,522. The number of active probable cases decreased by 20 to 606.
Confirmed deaths went up by two to 4,625.
Hospitalizations increased by 14 to 203 with 31 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,559 PCR tests and 762 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Faulkner with 22, Pulaski with 21 and Washington with 14.
Saline County has had 12,109 cumulative cases — 8,944 confirmed and 3,165 probable. Active cases are at 97 — 62 confirmed and 35 probable. There are 11,838 recoveries —8,736 confirmed and 3,102 probable. The county has had 171 deaths — 144 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,213,320 cases with 593,156 deaths.
The state has received 2,621,910 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has given 1,957,861 doses or 74.7 percent.
So far, 238,891 individuals have been partially immunized and 891,618 are fully immunized.