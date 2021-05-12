With 20, Saline County is one of the top three counties for new cases.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, confirmed new cases of COVID-19 across the state increased by 133 to 264,425 cumulative confirmed cases. Active confirmed cases fell by 28 to 1,349.
Probable cases rose by 91 to 73,618 with 689 active.
Confirmed deaths went up by one to 4,585 and probable deaths increased by six to 1,192.
Hospitalizations remained the same at 169 with 42 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,231 PCR tests and 622 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 44, Benton with 34 and Saline with 20.
Saline County has had 11,973 cumulative cases — 8,855 confirmed and 3,118 probable. Active cases are at 97 — 60 confirmed and 37 probable. There have been 11,705 recoveries — 8,652 confirmed and 3,053 probable. The county has had 168 deaths — 141 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,803,953 cases with 583,467 deaths.
The state has received 2,579,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,832,076 or 71 percent. There are 246,104 people who are partially vaccinated and 822,457 fully vaccinated.