According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, there were 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 262,763 with 1,304 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 84 to 72,766 with 657 probable active cases.
Confirmed deaths increased by eight to 4,555 and there was one new probable death bringing the total to 1,180.
Hospitalizations went up by one to 166 with 29 on ventilators.
The state has had 4,135 PCR tests and 973 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 35, Pulaski with 33 and Washington with 22.
Saline County has had 11,848 cumulative cases — 8,779 confirmed and 3,069 probable. Active cases are at 54 — 37 confirmed and 17 probable. There have been 11,625 recoveries — 8,600 confirmed and 3,025 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,283,400 cases with 575,056 deaths.
The state has received 2,507,780 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,694,919 or 67.6 percent. So far, there have been 289,680 people partially immunized and 729,512 fully immunized.