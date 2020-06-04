The organizer of the Saline County Comic Expo has precautions in place to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus during the two-day pop culture event.
The Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 and 14 at the Benton Event Center. Those who purchase their tickets online will get in 30 minutes early.
This is the first year the event will be held under its new name. It was previously the Little Rock Comic Con. Organizer Michael Tinnel said the previous name caused confusion. People always asked him if its the Little Rock Comic Con, why is it in Benton.
The event has been in Benton for much of its 11 year history, so Tinnel decided it was time to change the name.
"It made sense to change the name," he said, adding he has no intention of moving it anywhere else.
He said he has gotten so much local support from the community, he wanted the name to be something for the community.
During the event, there will be one entrance and one exit to the event center with hand sanitizer located at each.
All vendors booths will be spaced out and there will be extra walking space.
Tinnel plans to have a limit of 264 people in the Expo at any given time. There will be counters at the entrance and exit. He said the event is set up to encourage visitors to move through the space and not linger. Once a person leaves the vendor floor, except to go to the restroom, they will have to leave the building. If the want to reenter the vendor space, they will need to go through the entrance again.
All attendees ages 10 and over will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Tinnel said anyone refusing to wear a mask will not be permitted to enter. Anyone who frequently removes their mask will be asked to leave.
Cosplayers will be permitted to wear a mask that goes with the costume as long as it meets the requirements. He used the example of a Storm Trooper mask which covers the entire face. He said it will depend on the mask. He won't have a blanket rule for all cosplayer masks.
Due to concerns about the virus, Tinnel is only bringing in one guest this year. He didn't want to risk any guests coming from possible hot spots.
This year Jon Anderson will return for his second Saline County con. Tinnel said Anderson enjoyed it so much last year, he asked to come back.
Anderson is known for playing a variety of pop culture background characters in movies such as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2," "Tag," "Black Panther," and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
The vendor booths include homemade items, comics, collectables and toys, including Dime Novel Legends and Animal Warriors of the Kingdom.
"It is a unique group of people," Tinnel said.
As part of the precautions, there will not be any panels or photo ops. Tinnel is working on a way to hold a cosplay contest, but he is still working out the details.
The cost to attend is $10 each day or $15 for the entire weekend. Tickets can be purchased through Event Brite or by following the link on the event Facebook page. Online tickets will be available through 11:30 p.m. June 12.
Tickets can be purchased at the door with check or card. Tinnel asks anyone using cash have exact change to avoid unnecessary contact.
Tinnel emphasized he will be enforcing all COVID-19 restrictions during the Expo.
"I am not playing with that," he said.
He just wants everyone who attends to have a good time while staying safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19.