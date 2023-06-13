Comic book enthusiasts, pop culture proponents, cosplayers and various nerds of all kinds are gearing up for the Saline County Comic Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Benton Event Center.
Comix Expo returns to Benton Event Center this weekend
- Scarlett Castleberry news@bentoncourier.com
