Comix Expo returns to Benton Event Center this weekend

Comic book enthusiasts, pop culture proponents, cosplayers and various nerds of all kinds are gearing up for the Saline County Comic Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Benton Event Center. 

Tags

Recommended for you