The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee, after an executive session, has approved a final report concerning the formal complaints filed against state Sens. Mark Johnson and Alan Clark, according to the Arkansas Senate Press Office.
Over the past few weeks, the committee had meetings to review complaints filed by Senate Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey. The complaints stem from an incident at this year’s Boys State Convention when Johnson allegedly wrote down Clark’s name on a sign-in sheet as if he was in attendance for the event, according to committee documents.
Clark, who was first elected to the Arkansas Senate in 2012 and represents constituents in Hot Springs, Saline and Garland Counties, recently posted a statement regarding the allegations on his Facebook page.
“I have taken responsibility for my infraction on the Senate Ethics charge in the news. I did not enter the Capitol. I did ask someone to sign me in. However, I was there and on my way to sign in. Because I was running a fever, I stopped and decided it would be better if I did not enter the capital which was full of teenagers. I have never before asked anyone to sign me in. I have never signed anyone else in. The person who signed me in did not do it deceptively but told staff he was signing my name and why. Because this was done with no deception or attempted deceit-ion, it was noted that I was not actually at the meeting and my expenses were not paid. I collected no money. I have never been anything but transparent about it and everyone acknowledges that. If not running a fever and quite ill, I can't imagine I would have even had the thought,” Clark said in the post.
He goes on to say, “I can take full responsibility for my actions, which I do, and say at the same time that after 61 years, even my enemies know that I can be trusted with their billfold, their credit card, their wife or their daughter.”
The full statement is available on Clark’s personal Facebook page.
The Senate Ethics Committee is reportedly recommending the following penalties to the Senate Pro Temp for Clark; a letter of reprimand issued by the senate, removal from any committee chair or vice-chair positions that he currently holds in the 93rd General Assembly, he will not be eligible for per diem and mileage for attendance at interim committee meetings for the remainder of the 93rd General Assembly and will no longer have the ability to by considered by future President Pro Tempore of the Senate for appointment to serve in the future on Boys State, Girls State, or the Senate Ethics Committee.
The committee is recommending the same penalties for Johnson.
Once the final report is official, it will be sent to the Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore. Hickey will then have 10 days to call a special meeting of the State Senate to vote on the complaints.