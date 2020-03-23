During a recent meeting in the Benton City Council Chamber, the Personnel, Health and Safety Committee discussed how to replace the city attorney.
Current City Attorney Brent Houston was recently elected to a circuit judge position, which he will take up in January 2121.
Committee Chair Bill Donnor said the group is beginning the search process now because Mayor Tom Farmer wants the new attorney to have the chance to work with Houston before the change over.
Staff liaison to the committee, Christiane Crabtrey, said the position has two requirements — the candidate must live in the city of Benton and must have an Arkansas law license. She plans to seek applications for the job.
The council plans to fill the position in a similar way to how it has filled positions for open council seats — by seeking applications, holding interviews and choosing a person for the job.
City Clerk Cindy Stracener pointed out the A&P Commission and Benton Utilities should get some say in the process because those two entities pay part of the attorney's salary. Houston agreed they should have representatives submit questions and give input, though the final decision belongs to the city council. There are council members that are part of each of those groups.
Donnor said the position will continue with Houston's current compensation because the law does not permit it to be changed.
AldermanJudd Hart was concerned about paying the new person as much as Houston if they do not have Houston's qualifications and experience. Houston said that will be something the council will have to consider during the interview process.
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.