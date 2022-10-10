After hearing the report on the beta test of meters from four companies, the Bryant Water and Wastewater Committee voted to recommend one company to the Bryant City Council during the committee's meeting Tuesday.
"Given the current climate with Mueller (the current metering company), I think we need to make a recommendation sooner rather than later," said Public Works Director Tim Fournier.
He would like to present a recommendation for a new company to the City Council at its next meeting.
City Engineer Ted Taylor presented the evaluation and rating for the four companies — Badger, Master Meter, Metron and Neptune.
He explained they used 46 metrics with some weighted heavier than others to determine the ratings. Overall cost and referrals from other cities were two of the most weighted metrics.
Metron scored 449, Badger 416, Master Meter scored 375 and Neptune scored 359.
Taylor said they wanted to ensure the city chooses the right company because replacing the current system is a $3 million project.
The Water Department has had several beta tests giving feedback on the meters and their customer portals.
Taylor was particularly pleased with the information the customer portal for Metron provided. In many cases, the data provided can help a customer not only know they have a water leak but help them determine where in their home the leak is.
Taylor said they were really looking for meters that were capable of using cellular networks so they would not have to install and maintain nodes and repeaters to have the meters report to the Water Department. They also looked at replacement costs.
Fournier said Metron's customer portal was so user friendly they could figure it out without assistance from the company.
One of the four companies tested did not have its own customer portal.
Fournier said he prefers Metron based on the data they have collected from the beta test.
When asked, Fournier said the city would sell its current water meters to recoup some of the money spent on them.
Taylor said Metron's meters have a life span of 22 years.
Fournier said the city would pay up front and the meters would be a one time buy.
Fournier expects the city would have to have a bond to pay for the meters. He estimated the bond process would take two to four months.
The city will also look at grants to help offset the cost.
Fournier does not expect the cost to be passed on to users.
They believe it would take a two person team from Metron 20 weeks to install all the meters.
Fournier said once meters leave the warehouse, the city will just have to scan them and assign them an address to get them in the system.
Fournier expects to give Mueller Systems some notice that the city is switching from their company. The Mueller meters still have 3,600 water meters not reporting to the city. Those will be the first replaced.
The Committee voted to recommend Metron to council.
Taylor discussed the need to revise the Water Wastewater Specifications, which have not been updated since 2015. Specifically, he wants to update the portion related to low pressure grinder pumps for sewers.
Originally, it was written if a homeowner uses a specific grinder pump, the city would take it over and maintain it for a small fee. Taylor said that is not practical because there is not enough staff.
"Low pressure grinder pumps always seem to cause issues," Taylor said.
He wants to change it so those belong to the homeowner and the city does not have any obligation to maintain them. They have been working for years to reduce the number the city has to maintain. When a home is sold, the obligation for the city to maintain them ends and the new owner has full responsibility for maintenance.
An issue with grinder pumps was previously brought up during a special meeting. Taylor explained they never intended grinder pumps to be used for entire subdivisions, but for individual homes on a case by case basis. They want subdivisions to use gravity systems, which are easier for Public Works to control and easier to fix.
He wants to amend the rules so even if a subdivision wants to use grinder pumps, the decision must be made lot by lot and not for the entire subdivision.
Taylor brought this because the city council told him it needed to be fixed.
He was not asking for action. He wanted the committee to look over the suggestions.
Blake Doles returned to the committee to ask to be allowed to tie his property's sewer to a near system that is maintained by Bryant, but outside of the city. His property does not perk so he cannot use a septic system.
Taylor said the city is not obligated to make it available. They want to leave the remaining capacity on that system for future development that would sign a pre-annexation agreement with the city.
The committee denied the request for the second time.
The board also:
• tabled the financial reports until Finance Director Joy Black can attend.
• discussed ACT 605 training for the board.
• heard about the recent Central Arkansas Water stakeholder meeting, including a rate study planned that may double the city's water cost.
• heard about the Force Main and Lift Station 5 studies.
• heard an update on the study for the South Plain.
• heard CAO project update.
• heard an update on the Saline County Regional Water Authority.
• heard and update on the Tyler User interface.
Meetings are open to the public. They can be viewed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.