The City of Benton Personnel, Health and Safety Committee approved a motion on Monday recommending Ann Spencer Cole to fill the current vacancy on Benton City Council.
Cole was elected to the seat in last Tuesday’s election, but wouldn’t be sworn in until the start of the year unless this action was taken. The recommendation will now go to the City Council for final approval at this month’s council meeting on Nov. 28.
Former Council Member Robin Freeman resigned from her seat in October when she moved out of the Benton area.
“We need to fill that spot, it’s my understanding Ann Spencer Cole is going to fill that position on Jan. 1 of 2023, but in the meantime, we’d like to fill Robin’s position with Ms. Cole,” said Alderman Bill Donnor.
The committee unanimously approved the motion to allow Cole to fill the vacancy.
A statement from Freeman was read at the October city council meeting.
“It is with much sadness that I announce my resignation from the Benton City Council, effective immediately, due to moving out of the area. Thank you to the citizens of Ward 2 who have entrusted me to serve them in this capacity. Though my tenure has been short it has been my pleasure and my honor. Thank you, Mayor Farmer and the council members for your leadership and the great work you are accomplishing on behalf of the city. I’m especially grateful for the hardworking staff who are both incredibly talented and dedicated to the city,” the statement read.
The committee also discussed the city wage scale, health insurance increases, and the wages of the planning and zoning commission.
Commissioner pay
The committee approved a motion to pay Planning & Zoning commission members $150 per meeting attended. It will now go to the city council for final approval.
It was discussed to pay P&Z members $300 per meeting they attend but the committee decided on $150. They must attend the meeting to be paid. The Planning and Zoning commission usually meets once a month.
“It will be the liaison's responsibility to have a sign-in sheet and verify who's in attendance. Along with the P&Z, were also making recommendations to the A&P and PUC to follow this format,” said Mayor Tom Farmer.
The Advertising & Promotions committee and Public Utilities Commission will have to bring their own proposals.
Committee member and council member Jeff Morrow said he thought $300 was too much.
“How did we come up with $300? I see a lot of time on these P&Z meetings, just one item on the agenda. To me $300 is too much,” said Morrow.
Donnor replied and said that was just the amount that was recommended to the committee chair.
Farmer said they felt like the council is receiving a little less than $1,000 a month right now.
“You guys meet, by the time you get your committee meetings and special called meetings, you could meet as much as three or four times a month and they are going to meet once a month,” said Farmer.
Morrow responded and said he wouldn’t compare elected officials to commission seats.
“Elected officials have to run campaigns which can be very costly and there’s a lot of work that goes into campaigns for several weeks,” said Morrow.
Farmer said he wouldn’t argue with that, but that he was explaining how the number $300 was decided upon.
He added that another factor is they need to have training for P&Z commission members. He said the municipal league offers training that they need to attend and hopes this will encourage them to become more professional in what they are trying to do.
Morrow clarified that he’s not opposed to paying the commission members, he just thinks $300 is too high and recommended $150 instead.
Council member Shane Knight said he knows sometimes the agendas are short but sometimes they can be rather lengthy.
“It is my understanding too that the City of Bryant does pay their commissioners and I think for some of the work that they do take care of, compensation is warranted,” said Knight.
Farmer said in Bryant, the planning commission chair $1,800 a year and the commission members get $1,500 a year. The water committee chair in Bryant gets $1,800 a year and the commission members get $1,500 a year.
Morrow made the motion to pay P&Z commissioners $150 per meeting attended, which was approved.