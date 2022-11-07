The Quorum Court Public Works and Safety Committee and Finance Committee are set to meet Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Saline County Courthouse.
Items on the agenda include a resolution encouraging the Arkansas General Assembly to “pass meaningful legislation to ensure public safety and provide relief to county jails” and an ordinance prohibiting excessive barking related to dogs in the unincorporated areas of Saline County.
According to the proposed ordinance, state inmates being held in the Saline County Jail occupy about 16 percent of the available beds on average.
“The state inmates in the Saline County Detention Center prevent Saline County law enforcement from utilizing the Saline County Detention Center as needed to deter crime … the chronic overcrowding of state prisons has further deteriorated public safety and accountability by filling our county jails with convicted felons for prolonged periods of time and renders the jail unusable for its designed and legal purpose, which is holding pre-adjudicated misdemeanors and post-adjudicated misdemeanors, creating an inability to administer misdemeanor justice and accountability,” according to the proposed resolution.
The county along with the County Judges Association of Arkansas and the Arkansas Sheriffs Association is advocating for “provisions in law to assure the timely acceptance of state inmates into the Division of Corrections or Community Corrections.”
According to a proposed ordinance prohibiting excessive, frequent or habitual barking, howling, yelping or other nuisance behavior of dogs, the court has the authority under the law to “preserve the peace and order and secure freedom from dangerous or noxious.”
If approved, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the ordinance, which is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500
Other items on the agenda include:
•An ordinance abolishing the Public Facilities Board of Saline County.
•A resolution expressing willingness to utilize program funds for a east gate of Hot Springs Village Rehabilitation project at Arkansas 5 and DeSoto Boulevard.
•An ordinance adding roads to the county road system.
•An ordinance amending the 2022 county budget.
•An action item to appropriate funds to the Saline County Humane Society and the Hot Springs Village Welfare League.
•An action item to set a budget meeting to take place before the Nov. 21 Quorum Court meeting.
All meetings of the court are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.