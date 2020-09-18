A number of local residents and community leaders participated in the final session of Dialogue On Race, a virtual gathering aimed at gaining insight and understanding into the issue of race in the community.
The focus of the most recent panel was “Our Beloved Community” with a focus on people’s vision for racial justice in the community
“Our dialogues are designed to bring awareness and understanding about what we know and what we don’t know about the experiences of people of color in our community,” said panel leader Robin Freeman. “The goal of Dialogues on Race is to tell our story and the way we can do that is to provide much needed opportunities for our community leaders to engage in meaningful conversations with people of color so they can speak on this complex topic of racism, its impact on our lives and communities.”
The Dialogue on Race is a forum designed to draw participants from as many parts of the community as possible to exchange information face-to-face, share personal stories and experiences, honestly express perspectives, clarify viewpoints, and develop solutions to community concerns. Participant were invited to share their experiences of living in the Benton community and the experiences they have had.
Former community organizer Aaron Calvin shared his experiences growing up in the area as a person of color. While he said that he had always felt comfortable growing up in the community, there were challenges he faced as a person of color.
He gave the example of growing up in the area, but not being able to get a pizza delivered to his home when he was younger because the restaurants did not deliver to his area due to fear.
As an athlete in a predominately white school, Calvin said he experienced challenges with both people of color and those who were not.
“There were times I would get teased at home in the community for being or acting white, but then I was too black among my peers,” Calvin said.
Calvin added that he often came home crying.
“There was a girl I was interested in and I talked to all the time,” Calvin said. “I had met her parents and talked to her grandfather when he would come pick her up from school. We really had a strong relationship, a strong friendship.”
Calvin said that although he wanted to date her, she told him her parents would never let her.
“That was a reoccurring thing throughout high school, throughout my time in Benton,” Calvin said. “I was good enough to play ball…I was celebrated for the things I could do on the field, even in the classroom, being the captain of the football team and student council president and stuff, but I just wasn’t good enough to date the daughters.”
Calvin said as a young person, he told his mother after school one day that he wished he was white and that it was the catalyst for a conversation with her about the importance of his heritage and being proud of who he was as a black man.
“There is beauty in our differences,” Calvin said. “At the end of the day, if we just take the time to get to know one another, we can see that we have a lot more similarities than we do have differences.”
Calvin added that he is waiting for the day when he can been seen just as a person and not for his color.
Judge Robert Herzfeld, who grew up in Benton, said that he hopes these dialogues spur conversations that shine light on the fact that people of color and those who are not may have grown up in the same community, but their experiences are different.
“One of the things we have to start talking about is that people who has an experience similar to mine have to recognize that we both came through the same town, but we came through different paths,” Herzfeld said. “…we can’t be colorblind. To be colorblind is to be blind to the truth and blind to history…”
Herzfeld said it’s important to recognize that people of color in this community have walked a more difficult path than those who are not.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer said he recognized that there was still work to be done in the community regarding race and that in Benton, like cities across the country, there are still wounds to be healed.
In speaking about the Black Lives Matter Movement, Randy Morris said that when people say black lives matter, they are not saying that all lives don’t matter. It’s a way of saying that people of color want those who are not to understand what experiences they have had.
“Yes, all lives do matter,” Morris said. “But, when I tell you that my house is on fire and my neighbors house isn’t on fire, I want you to come help me put my fire out. Not my neighbors', because he doesn’t have a fire going on. I need you to help me with me with my house…right now, what we are talking about, what we are going through, what we are going through as a community as black and brown individuals, our houses are on fire. We are going through a lot of things and we need help from you guys, from other individuals from other races to understand that we are not asking for more. We are just asking for equal.”
Calvin referenced the Declaration of Independence where it states that all men are created equal.
“If we are all equal, you shouldn’t have a problem uttering the words Black Lives Matter,” Calvin said. “It shouldn’t offend you if you believe that statement that all lives matter.
Farmer said there are a number of things the community leaders can do to facilitate a better understanding of the subject of race relations including actively listening to what community members have to say.
Herzfeld said that community leaders like himself and Farmer must continue the conversations.
“We have to talk to our colleagues and friends and make an active effort to be the change and to share the change and share these experiences with others,” Herzfeld said. “I cannot comprehend the pain, the anger and the frustration that comes from having to deal with that type of thing (racism) every day. I cannot comprehend it. I can acknowledge it. I can try to understand. I can empathize. I have not walked in your shoes, but I care that you have.”
In addition to Freeman, Calvin, Morris, Farmer and Herzfeld, participants in the panel included Oveta Pledger, Joel Winters, Veronica Jackson, Keaton Harper, Shannon Winston, Regina Carr and Kerry Todd.
The full panel session is available on YouTube as Dialogue on Race: Our Beloved Community.