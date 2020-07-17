The Benton Community Services Committee meeting discussed trees in Downtown Benton, essential cities and an improvement district.
The planned discussion of a mask ordinance was removed from the agenda due to Gov. Asa Hutchinson announcing a mask mandate for the state earlier in the day Thursday.
Downtown business owners asked the committee who is responsible for the crepe myrtles downtown? Downtown Business Owners Association President Jennifer Donnor said she has been trying to care for the trees but needs help. She does not have time or the expertise. She is concerned about bugs on the trees and proper care.
Previously, the Saline County Master Gardeners cared for them, but stopped when the business owners chose to cut the trees back.
Donnor said they were cut back because they were causing damage to awnings and getting too close to power lines.
Council Member Jeff Hamm said he felt the decision to cut them back was bad for the trees.
Committee Member Brad Jordan said he would contact the Master Gardeners about taking them back over.
Business owner Jana Helton asked if the trees could be removed from in front of her business. She said they block her customers from enjoying the view of downtown. She is also concerned about the debris they cause.
The committee members were not in favor of removing any of the trees because it would look spotty if some were there and others were not.
The committee voted to advance a Cities Are Essential resolution to the full council. The resolution is part of a nationwide campaign to have Congress provide COVID-19 funding relief to cities. Jordan said by passing this resolution it helps lobby Congress for the funds.
Mayor Tom Farmer said so far the government has only provided personal protective equipment funds to cities, not any other assistance. All funds that have been provided has gone to the state to be distributed.
Jordan emphasized this money would go to the cities not the state.
The committee also approved the establishment of an improvement district for Woods at Hurricane Lake Estates. The ordinance will also go to the full council.
This district will tax its residents to pay for constructing and installing facilities for the district, such as water works and sidewalks.
The full council will meet July 27.