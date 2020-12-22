Arkansas Department of Health numbers on Tuesday show 1,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a confirmed cumulative total of 172,782 cases with 16,173 active and 153,677 recovered.
Probable cases rose by 831 to 32,266 with 5,806 probable active cases and 26,019 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 25 to 2,910 and probable deaths went up by 18 to 428.
Hospitalizations rose by 25 to 1,103 with 173 on ventilators.
The state received results for 7,169 PCR tests and 4,010 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 288, Washington with 168, Benton with 153, Saline with 81 and White with 75.
Saline County has had 6,860 cumulative cases — 5,464 confirmed and 1,396 probable. Active cases are at 816 — 587 confirmed and 229 probable. There have been 5,956 recoveries — 4,799 confirmed and 1,157 probable. Deaths in the county are at 87 — 77 confirmed and 10 probable.
Nationwide, there have been 18,163,047 cases with 321,698 deaths.
The full story of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's weekly report will be in the Wednesday edition of The Saline Courier.