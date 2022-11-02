Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight lane closures on the interstate, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
featured popular
Construction requires overnight lane closures on I-30 this month
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Construction requires overnight lane closures on I-30 this month
- City of Benton to host Mistletoe Market
- Wolves I, Wolves II to play at C.W. Lewis
- Beavers look to win conference outright
- Benton sweeps way through state tourney, beats Blazers for title
- Mayor declares Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
- UAMS partners with Saline County pharmacies
- Benton Parks announces Christmas events, tickets for ice skating rink available Nov. 8
Most Popular
Articles
- Cards a win from 1st league title
- That’s a 1st: Cardinals clinch conference championship
- Benton Parks announces Christmas events, tickets for ice skating rink available Nov. 8
- Saline County property values increase by more than 30 percent
- Early voting begins for the 2022 elections
- UAMS partners with Saline County pharmacies
- State Champs: Benton sweeps Blazers for 5A title
- Beavers take control, slay Knights
- Miners wallop Warriors at Pit
- Bryant Council discusses burning ordinance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.