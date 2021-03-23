Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires the temporary closure of the southbound lane on Bell Street in Benton, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Weather permitting, crews will close southbound traffic movement on Bell Street between West Sevier Street and West South Street at the South Street overpass. The southbound lane will be closed beginning March 23 and continue for approximately three months. During this time, traffic on West Sevier Street will not be able to turn south onto Bell Street but will detour eastbound to the frontage road.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, traffic barrels and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.