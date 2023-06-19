Controversy surrounding the Saline County Library continues to mount as a billboard stating “DIRECTOR HECTOR MUST GO” rests off Interstate 30 next to the Walmart in Benton and the Saline County Library Alliance plans to protest outside the courthouse ahead of Monday night’s quorum court meeting.
Controversy continues over county library
Destin Davis
