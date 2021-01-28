A Conway man is in custody in relation to a shooting incident in Bryant on Wednesday night.
Bradley Walker, 37 has been charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
According to the Bryant Police Department, officers responded to a call at 9:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cyclone Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, Joshua Spurlock, 30, who stated that he had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
After a pursuit, Walker was arrest in Conway by the Conway Police Department. He received medical attention due to overdosing on narcotics while fleeing from the CPD.
The Saline Courier will continue to follow this story.