The Bryant Fire Department and a local church are working together to open a cooling station today.
For those who are still without power as a result of a severe thunderstorm earlier this week, a cooling station will be open at First United Methodist Church in Bryant, said Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan.
Located at 508 N. Reynolds Road, the station will be operational from noon until 8 p.m. today.
As of 11 a.m., Entergy Arkansas is reporting 1,317 Saline County customers are still without power. Reportedly 82 First Electric Cooperative customers too are out of power.
Bryant will also be under a heat advisory from 1 to 7 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation where heat illnesses are possible," according to the advisory.
For more information about the center, residents are encouraged to contact Danny Steele at 501-993-2743.