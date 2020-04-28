The Saline County coroner delivered a message about residents' health during a public service announcement at Saline Memorial Hospital on Monday.
Coroner Kevin Cleghorn was joined for the PSA by Dr. Ahmad Yousaf, Saline Memorial Intensive Care Unit medical director and hospitalist, and Dr. Mark Chu, a physician at Family Practice Associates.
"I would rather they see you than see me," Cleghorn said, referring to the two doctors.
Cleghorn said he wanted to put out the PSA because his office has recently seen a rapid increase in deaths of those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure) and more.
He and other coroners across the state have found that many people are afraid to seek medical attention due to fear of COVID-19. Cleghorn said many family members who have lost loved ones have said they tried to get their family members to seek medical attention.
Cleghorn wants people to realize if they have a condition they still need to see their physician and take their medications.
"They don't stop because COVID-19 is here. They don't stop because of a pandemic," Cleghorn said.
He also wanted to hold the PSA as a way to be proactive, not simply reactive. He reached out to Saline Memorial to join him on the PSA.
Cleghorn recommends the friends and family of those with conditions, especially the elderly, check on them to ensure they are taking care of themselves and they are seeking the care they need.
Ahmad said hospital staff is seeing patients who do come in to the hospital are much sicker because they are waiting until the last minute instead of coming to the hospital or seeing their provider when they should.
"We are open for business," he said.
He wants to assure anyone who needs the hospital that Saline Memorial, like hospitals across the state, have developed policies and protocols to protect patients. The COVID-19 positive and negative patients are kept apart to reduce the risk of spread.
Ahmad said the Saline Memorial staff has done a tremendous job protecting patients.
"The best thing to do if you are ill is to see a doctor," he said, adding if a person was sick enough to see a doctor before COVID-19, they are sick enough now.
As hospitals and clinics resume offering elective procedures, Ahmad said patients should call the provider who will do the procedure to learn what they need to do. He added hospitals and clinics have been working using the governor's and Arkansas Department of Health's regulations to put policies in place to protect patients.
Chu said he understands many people do not want to actually go into a hospital or provider's office. Most providers can now offer telemedicine options for their patients.
"It is a safe and secure method of having a visit with your physician or healthcare provider in the safety and comfort of your home," Chu said.
He echoed Cleghorn that conditions do not pause for a pandemic. People still need to manage their conditions so they don't end up in the hospital.
Chu said it allows providers to see the patients and help ensure conditions don't progress. Telemedicine can also be used for nonchronic issues.
Cleghorn said the goal is to ensure the community stays healthy.
He added that anyone with questions can call their doctor, the hospital or even his office at 501-303-1559.