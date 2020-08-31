The state has received an additional 11,300 negative COVID-19 test results after determining one of the commercial labs was only sending positive PCR test results and not negative.
Many of the tests were for Benton and Washington counties. The issue that caused the lab not to send the negative results has been addressed.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported the correction during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
At the start of the briefing he said Monday was International Opioid Awareness Day.
In honor of that day, he announced the state has received a $21 million grant to fight opioid and stimulant abuse in the state.
Hutchinson reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 61,224 cumulative cases with 5,466 active.
Hospitalizations increased by 29 to 420 with 87 on ventilators.
Deaths rose 13 to 797. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said of those, six were from June or July and two were in nursing homes.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 50, Pope with 41, Benton with 30 and Garland with 21.
Saline County has had 1,567 cases with 205 positive, 1,350 recoveries, 12 deaths and 19,561 negative tests.
Across the country there have been 6,013,013 cases with 2,153,939 recoveries and 183,312 deaths.
In the period leading up to the briefing, the state received results for 4,542 PCR tests. With one day of reporting left in the month, there have been 181,950 tests in August. Hutchinson said that is 6 percent of the state population. The monthly goal was 190,000 tests.
In August, the state has gotten results for 4,644 antigen tests. The goal was 10,000. Hutchinson said the antigen tests have showed a higher positivity rate than the PCR tests.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said two more schools have had to make modifications. Cross County High School and Marshall High School have both had to move learning online due to the number of staff who have been quarantined.
More information about today's briefing will be in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.