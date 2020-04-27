Editor's Note: The following article is courtesy of content partner KATV 7.
One of the country's most popular wholesale retail chains is planning to open its first store in Arkansas.
Little Rock Planning and Development Manager Tim Herndon confirmed Monday that Costco had applied to set up shop in west Little Rock at the southwest corner of Chenal Parkway and Kirk Road.
“There’s a revitalization of businesses looking at the city of Little Rock,” Herndon said. “I don’t know what drove Costco here, but they are among the first several entities contributing to the growth of commercial business here.”
Other companies have looked at the site which spans almost 32 acres, Herndon said, because Chenal Parkway is a high traffic area with easy access and high visibility.
“There’s a time for everything,” Herndon said. “And it’s a good time for Costco.”
Planning and Development Director Jamie Collins said that plans for the development are “plastic” right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Collins said the planning process should take 6-8 months.
“This is not the kind of project that Costco is interested in incubating for years,” Collins said.
Costco has 785 locations around the world. Arkansas is one of only six states without one of their membership-only stores. Collins said opening a store in Little Rock makes sense for the company.
“It’s quite common for a community like this, reaching almost half a million people, to have one or two of these wholesale clubs,” Collins said.
Herndon said that in the past week, Costco has held a series of meetings with neighborhood groups and stakeholders in the area. Plans for the development will be discussed at the city's May 14 Planning Commission meeting.