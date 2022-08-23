At its regular meeting Monday, the Benton City Council approved an ordinance to allow the consumption of certain alcoholic beverages on city property after some council members expressed their concern and amendments to the ordinance were made.
The amendment put forward by Alderman Shane Knight and approved by the council limits the city property impacted by the ordinance to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County, the Downtown Benton Farmer’s Market, C.W. Lewis Stadium and the Benton Event Center.
The discussion about alcohol consumption on city property started at this month’s Benton Parks Committee meeting when representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County requested the city allow them to sell alcohol at their annual Justin Moore concert on Oct. 4, which is their largest fundraiser.
It was also noted during the meeting that the River Center is set to host an adult volleyball tournament on Nov. 5 and the organization hosting the tournament requested the Parks Committee’s approval to sell alcohol at that event as well.
The River Center was not included in the council’s amendment. The option to sell alcohol at events hosted at the River Center will be brought back before the council at next month’s meetings.
Alderman Steve Lee voiced his opposition to the idea of allowing alcoholic consumption at events on city property, especially city parks.
“I’m not for this. I think this is the prime example of the giraffe getting its nose under the tent,” said Lee.
Lee compared allowing alcohol consumption at events hosted by Benton Parks to cancer.
“It’s sort of like cancer. Once you get it and don’t do anything about it, it just gets worse,” he added.
Lee said he is concerned about allowing alcohol to be sold at places with children.
He said there is a time and place to for alcohol consumption, but he doesn’t believe the River Center is that place.
“Drinking is not illegal but this is a park where you have numerous amounts of kids, and as adults, it should be our privilege to protect at all costs any harm coming to these children… and if you can not go a couple of hours without a drink, I personally will take you to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous),” said Lee.
Knight said he understands Lee’s concerns and noted at he expressed a similar sentiment at the park’s committee meeting.
“I expressed this in a committee meeting as it pertains to the River Center and the image that the crown jewel projects to the community and to surrounding communities. So I would like to bring this motion to amend this resolution,” said Knight.
The amendment put forward by Knight stated “the city property impacted by this ordinance is limited to, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Farmers Market, C.W. Lewis and the Benton Event Center.”
It was noted during the meeting that alcohol consumption is already allowed at certain events at the Farmers Market, C.W. Lewis Stadium and the Benton Event Center.
“This ordinance with that language will not impact those operations. They will continue normally as is. Those entities that we have not discussed, that do not serve, we can come back at our committee meetings and discuss those in more intimate detail to see if we can come to some kind of agreement on how we can proceed with that type of service,” said Knight.
Alderman Bill Donnor suggested taking the entire ordinance back to the committee instead of amending it.
“Why don’t we just take it back to committee and redo the whole thing instead of piece milling it right here,” asked Donnor.
Knight said the amendment would keep continuity with the entities that already allow alcohol consumption.
“Secondly, this allows the private event of the Boys & Girls Clubs to go ahead and move forward with their planning. That is their major annual fundraiser, without any kind of delays or interference,” said Knight.
Donnor asked about the adult volleyball tournament being hosted at the River Center requesting to sell alcohol at its event on Nov. 5.
Knight said that event falls under the River Center, which he wants to take back to the committee.
The amendment was approved by a vote of 7-3, with Alderman Jeff Hamm, Lee and Donnor voting against the amendment.
Hamm voiced his support for allowing alcohol consumption at certain events on city property at this month’s parks committee meeting.
“I have spoken with police officers about this and have been made quite aware of the fact that there have not been any problems whatsoever in past events… I just wanted that to be made known because I see nothing wrong with it, it's 2022,” said Hamm.
Hamm was just against amending the ordinance to limit alcohol consumption to certain city properties. He voted for passage of the full ordinance.
The entire ordinance with the amendment was approved by a vote of 8-2. The two council members voting against the ordinance were Lee and Donor.
Other business from the meeting will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.