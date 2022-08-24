The Benton City Council, at its regular meeting Monday night, approved an ordinance banning the use of wake enhancement devices on Lake Norrell.
An example of a wake enhancement device would be a ballast tank, a boat part that increases the size of the wake or wave created by the boat so that people can wakeboard or surf a wake.
Mark Riable, president of the Lake Norrell Area Association Board of Directors, requested a ordinance to ban the devices at this month’s Benton Parks Committee meeting.
At the meeting, Riable said the LNAA came to the committee last year to try and get help in curtailing the wakeboarding issue on Lake Norrell. At the meeting last year, the committee approved a motion to allow the LNAA to place signs at the lake asking individuals to not use the ballast tanks.
Riable noted that they have the signs up and that it has helped a little, but the issue has not gone away.
“Some people have ignored it, a couple has called back and said they are sorry. The signs have been taken down twice,” said Riable.
He added that Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers told them that if an ordinance is approved officers could enforce the rule and keep people from wakeboarding on Lake Norrell.
The ordinance passed unanimously.
The council also heard the second reading of an ordinance that would amend Benton Utilities customer service rules, regulations, fees and create a developmental impact fee. The council previously approved the first reading of the ordinance last month.
The new utility service connection fee for residential customers would be changed from $200 to fees based on the actual costs for Benton Utilities, “based on current market pricing and availability and must be paid before installation,” according to the ordinance.
There would also be a new utility service connection fee for commercial and industrial customers, currently, the fee is $4 per square foot and it would also be changed to fees based on Benton Utilities' actual costs, based on current market pricing and availability.
Sewer connections created by new development that would be located in an area served by the Thomas Pasture Pump station would be required to pay a $500 fee that would be collected as a condition to the instillation of the water meter serving the property.
The developmental impact fee would apply to customers adding an additional connection to be serviced by the Thomas Pasture Pump Station, that fee would be $500.
The vote for this ordinance will be at next month’s meeting.
Other business:
•Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and chief of police to apply for grant funding through the DPS public safety equipment grant program
•Approved a resolution for amending the 2022 budget for the entire city to redistribute funds within the animal control appropriated budget.
•Approved a resolution for obligating American Rescue Plan funds
•Approved a resolution accepting the audit prepared by the bureau of legislative audit for Benton for the fiscal year 2021.
•Approved a resolution for infrastructure improvements at CoorsTek.
•Approved a resolution amending the 2022 budget for the entire city to accept $300,000 of grant funds from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for the Gattin Drainage Project
•Approved an ordinance setting rates for corporate memberships at Riverside Park
•Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to execute an agreement with the Benton School District for the operation of the high school swim team at Riverside Park.
•Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to execute an agreement with the Benton School District for the operation of the high school tennis team at Tyndall Park.
•Approved a resolution authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with H. Tyndall Dickinson Revocable Trust for accepting a donation of certain real property to construct a mountain bike park.
•Approved resolutions to condemn structures located at 200 Pearson St., 1219 West Smith St. and 34 Azalea Circle.
•Approved an ordinance rezoning 725 and 731 South Border St. from heavy industrial to residential.