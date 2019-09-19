Earlier this year, the Bryant City Council voted to repeal the city's Advertising and Promotion Tax and dissolved the A&P Commission whose members were tasked with deciding how tax revenue would be spent.
City Attorney Josh Farmer told the council it was an odd situation, but that he felt the council, since the commission was not longer in place, had the authority to decide about how the remaining tax money would be spent. The council discussed the issue during a regular August meeting, but ultimately decided to table the item and discuss it further during a special meeting. According to a city resolution, unspent revenues total $856,520.84
While gathered Tuesday, the council decided on the process for how A&P funds will be spent as well as who will be responsible for writing checks – the acting mayor and finance director.
This process for funding requests is included in the resolution.
•All requests for funding will be reviewed and voted on by the council.
•The Advertising and Promotion request form will be available on the city's website and available for pickup at Bryant City Hall.
•Requests shall be submitted in writing to Dana Poindexter at dpoindexter@cityofbryant.com or by submitting a written request at Bryant City Hall.
•All requests submitted by the 15th of each month shall be presented to the council at the regular meeting. The person or entity submitting the application shall have the opportunity to address the council about the funding request.
•Any request for a single event or project totaling more than $50,000 will require a public workshop and additional month of time before a presentation to the council.
As well as the process for how remaining money will be spent, the council also discussed funding requests that were approved by the commission during its final meeting.
The commission approved the purchase of a 3-acre tract of land on Interstate 30 near the Flip Flop Flea market at a cost of $645,000. The commission's future plans included putting a welcome sign on the property and then developing or selling the unused property.
The commission also approved funding requests for the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce and the Bryant School District. The commission awarded $15,000 to the chamber to be used for Fall Fest and $20,000 to the district for a state basketball tournament. The school district’s funds were contingent on the district receiving the bid to host the tournament.
The council voted Tuesday to award money to the chamber and school district and to dissolve the land purchase.
During a previous meeting, the council pointed to the land purchase as the reasoning behind the commission being dissolved.
Aldermen Carlton Billingsley and Lorne Gladden, who both previously served on the commission, voted against all motions made involving A&P funding. Billingsley suggested getting an opinion from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge before proceeding.
Both men also expressed concerns about how the city handled the repeal of the tax.
Code Enforcement Director Greg Huggs told the council that since the tax was repealed in August, all money remitted to the city for that month was returned to business owners.
Billingsley and Council Member Brenda Miller gave suggestions for future projects that could be funding using the tax revenue.
Billingsley suggested constructing signs on both sides of the interstate to welcome people to Bryant. Miller’s suggestion included a Central Arkansas basketball tournament, a pavilion or additional parking at Bishop Park or an air show.
Alderman RJ Hawk was not present for the meeting.
All meetings of the Bryant City Council are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.