The Bryant City Council, during a regular meeting Tuesday, is scheduled to vote on items that council members have been discussing for some time.
Items on the agenda include Advertising and Promotion funding requests, changes to the city's ordinance involving open burning and discussion about the 2020 budget.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boswell Municipal Complex.
After voting to dissolve the A&P Commission and repeal the tax earlier this year, the council has talked for several months about how to spend remaining tax revenue.
The council is scheduled to vote on proposed events and projects.
Proposals include Fall Fest; Pops in the Park; Wings Over Bryant, a new air show event; adding lights and electrical services at Bishop Park for festivals and the construction of a pavilion at Bishop Park.
Another ongoing discussion for the council has been proposed changes to the city's ordinance involving open burning. After approving first and second readings of the changed ordinance, the council is set to vote on the third and final reading of the ordinance.
The proposed changes coincide with the city's new yard waste pickup program.
The council has been discussing proposed changes to the city's burning ordinance for months after receiving complaints from residents about burning. At the council's October meeting, Aldermen Butch Higginbotham and Rob Roedel stated that they plan to suggest changes to the ordinance at this month's meeting.
During a previous meeting, the council also discussed the status of Bryant Parkway. Currently, the project is behind schedule as city officials await approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
A piece of the project will begin at Shobe Road go over a Union Pacific Railroad and continue near the Saline County Regional Airport and the newly construction Bryant Junior High School. For this portion of the project, city officials and the design team have to work with several agencies.
FEMA and the Union Pacific Railroad have given approval for the project, but the project is currently on hold as city officials have not received approval from the FAA.
Because the project is bond funded, the city has specific timelines and regulations for when the road should be completed. The city was supposed to have spent 85 percent of the bond money by Dec.1, Finance Director Joy Black told the council.
City Attorney Josh Farmer also told the council that city officials have met with the city's bond counsel involving this issue.
At the request of Alderman Carlton Billingsley, the city's bond counsel will speak to the council at Tuesday's meeting.
After the council has gathered for budget workshops, Black will present a proposed city budget for 2020. She is requesting the council just review the budget at this month's meeting and approve the budget in December.
The council is also scheduled to hear a presentation from Andy Francis about a proposed tax increment financing district and regional detention facility.
Other items on the agenda include:
•A proclamation from Mayor Allen Scott showing support for small businesses. Scott will proclaim November 2019 as Small Business Month and Nov. 30, 2019 as Small Business Saturday.
•Amendments to the 2019 city budget.
•A resolution involving flood mitigation.
•A change to the city's ordinance involving business license fees and a change to the city's ordinance involving commercial and residential permit fees.
•Agreements between the city and the Central Arkansas Soccer Club and the Bauxite High School Swim team.
All meetings of the council are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.