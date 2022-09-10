The Bryant City Council held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the Coral Ridge Subdivision.
Developer Jeremiah Oltmans asked the council for help dealing with sewer issues for the subdivision during the council's regular meeting, but was told by City Attorney Ashley Clancy the issue had to be on a meeting agenda to let the public make comments.
"We are extremely protective of that infrastructure because of how many subdivisions are on and the school is on it," said City Engineer Ted Taylor while giving the history of the issue.
He was speaking of the Bethel Force Main near Bethel Middle School, which currently has six or seven lift stations on it. Taylor was concerned about adding more to that infrastructure.
Taylor was also concerned about the sewer capacity for the area, saying it is at 60 percent capacity. They will not allow more than 80 percent capacity.
Jonathan Hope, of Hope Consulting, first presented the sewer discussion for Coral Ridge at the Development Review Committee in April 2021. At the end of April, he brought a design using grinder pumps for sewage. The city recommended the subdivision try to connect onto the Kensington Subdivision gravity sewer system because it was closest.
Taylor told the council the city actively tries to discourage the use of grinder pumps because of a variety of issues, including the fact the city cannot control them. They are typically only supposed to be used for single homes, not full subdivisions, and only if no other options are available. The city requires the owners to take full responsibility for maintenance.
When Oltmans asked why they were approved if the city is so against them, Taylor said they were trying to compromise.
While the plan was approved by the city, Oltmans said he was unable to get in contact with the bond holder for Kensington. They looked at other routes for the sewer.
In mid-July, the developer and city looked at the connection going down Wise Road and connecting to the new Saratoga Subdivision, which has not been completed.
Taylor talked about Oltmans seeking easements.
The development was attempting to tie in topart of Kensington's infrastructure but was given a cease and desist order in July of 2022.
Taylor said he was told by some in the neighborhood that those seeking the easements were threatening to have property condemned if the easements were not granted.
Oltmans and Hope both denied that happened.
Mayor Allen Scott said the city does not condemn property to get easements.
"That is not our standard practice," he said in an interview after the meeting.
Taylor said the easements were acquired in the name of the city and not the developer, which he took issue with. He said that is something usually only done for utilities.
Later in the meeting, Hope and Oltmans were asked about getting the easements in the city's name. Hope said previously the city would have a liaison to work with developers to get easements, but later they were given a form, which he still uses.
Clancy said she has never seen the form and added it was embarrassing to have the city's name of the document, which she said was full of errors.
The council members agreed any developer using the document for easements should be told not to use it.
Hope said the document came from the city, but was unsure who gave it to him and when.
Taylor said the rules for easements state the city is not responsible for acquiring them for developers.
Taylor explained that the city does not own the infrastructure for sewers created by other developers. The city does maintain and control the lift stations, but it up to the owners to determine who can tie on to the infrastructure.
Oltmans questioned why if the city operates the stations, why it does not decide who ties on.
Vernon Williams, of Garnet Engineering, who worked on the Kensington Subdivision, as well as the others in the area using the Bethel Lift Station — Benjamin Grove, Saratoga, Old Salem and Creek Side, spoke in opposition.
He said those developments did not just build lift stations and turn them over to the city.
"The city of Bryant has standards and we build our lift stations to those standards," Williams said.
When given over the city, the stations had to include 20 years of operations and maintenance.
He said there is two ways to do a lift station in the city. The first is to do it to city standards, and take on the associated costs, and the city take it over. The other is not to do it to standards and the city will not take it on. Those have to be managed by a property owners association.
He added they provided all their own easements, not from the city.
"There are steps you have to take," Williams said. "It is not the city of Bryant's fault this guy has been reckless and started a subdivision without an answer for sewer."
He talked about the number of pumps on the Bethel station and that it costs to upgrade those.
Williams said Kensington set a cost for Oltmans to tie his sewer into their system. He added when a developer spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to set up infrastructure they want to protect it.
As they also own Saratoga, if he tries to tie into that system, Oltmans will still have to pay, Williams said.
Clancy said it is between the improvement district and developer if they allow access.
Oltmans said he was not reckless. He told the council he had tried to speak with the Kensington bond holder, but they never got back with him.
Oltmans said the city steered him toward the route he is trying to go, but Taylor said Oltmans’ engineer suggested it. This route involves a temporary connection that will go through the Saratoga Subdivision. He has already laid pipe. He needs two more easements to finish the route. So far, the land owner of the two properties have denied those easements. He wants the city to help get them. After discussion, it was agreed Taylor would speak to the property owner.
Scott expressed some concern about a temporary connection causing weakness in the infrastructure.
Oltmans expressed frustrated because he had spent money on a piping for a temporary access.
He repeatedly said the plan he has was approved by the city. After the meeting, Scott said approval from the city just means the project meets city standards. It does not mean there will not be obstacles. Taylor said approvals are about protecting city infrastructure.
Scott told Oltmans that as it stands his two options are to pay to tie into the Kensington system or get the two easements.
The council told Taylor they would like to work toward updating the city's guidelines for sewer, which has not changed since 2015. They want to consider eliminating grinder pumps.
