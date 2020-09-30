The Benton City Council passed an ordinance approving an interlocal agreement with Saline County to form the Saline County Emergency Communications Center during its meeting Monday night.
Also known as the 911 Center, the Saline County Quorum Court unanimously passed a similar measure during its most recent meeting.
A resolution committing the county to work with Benton on the creation of a joint public safety answering point and creating the 911 Board was approved by the Saline County Quorum during its August meeting. The board is comprised of the county judge, Benton mayor, director of the office of Emergency Management, Saline County sheriff, Benton police chief, Benton fire chief, ambulance service manager and a fire service coordinator.
A previous joint study of the project at the end of 2019 conducted by the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials (APCO) involved the county along with the cities of Benton and Bryant. The purpose was to conduct a study regarding dispatch centers and see if consolidation was the best option for the area.
County Judge Jeff Arey said the initial study recommended full consolidation of all three, however, Bryant has since opted out of participation.
“They felt like that consolidation was not in their best interest,” Arey said during the August meeting. “So, Saline County and the city of Benton have been continuing those talks over the last several weeks.”
According to the ordinance passed by the city council, the purpose of the agreement is to establish a combined communications network, “to better provide for the health, safety and welfare of all citizens of Saline County.
The goal is to streamline the dispatching of non-emergency and emergency calls received through the 911 system,
The governing board will chose the location of the center. In addition to Benton, the center will serve unincorporated areas of Saline County and the incorporated areas of Haskell, Shannon Hills, Bauxite, Traskwood and Alexander.
For other items approved Monday and the story in full, see the Sept. 30 edition of The Saline Courier.