The Benton City Council confirmed the appointment of Baxter Drennon as the new city attorney to replace outgoing attorney Brent Houston during its meeting Tuesday night.
The aldermen chose Drennon to replace Houston after a rigorous interview process earlier this month. Houston will be leaving the position at the end of the year to take up the Saline County Circuit Court Judge Division 3 post after winning the election in March.
“I have all the confidence in the world in Mr. Drennon,” Houston said during the council meeting. “I think he’ll do a wonderful job for the city.”
Houston said that it is his goal to make the transition at the end of the year as smooth as possible for all parties involved, including providing Drennon with electronic copies of all the resolutions and ordinances that he has prepared over the last 14 years in the position.
“I think he will do a great job,” Houston said. “I am going to do my best to work well with him and have a good transition because that’s what’s best for the city and for the residents and for this council and for the mayor and for the office of the city attorney.”
Drennon currently serves as a trial attorney with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings LLP. He has represented multiple municipal entities, including assisting them in preparing ordinances, resolutions, FOIA responses, Arkansas code compliance, procurement and condemnation actions.
“I am excited for the opportunity,” Drennon said. “Obviously, I’m here tonight and I’ve already learned a little bit. We’ll work hard to have a smooth transition and we’ll do the best we possibly can.”
During his interview with the council earlier this month, Drennon stated that he was seeking the position because he has seen the impact a good city attorney can have on a city.
“In the same way, I’ve seen the impact the other side can have as well,” Drennon said. “I want nothing more than for this city to have a good city attorney who helps you all to continue to move the city forward.”
Drennon said he believed he was the best candidate for the position due to his experience dealing with the same types of complex issues the city faces.
“There are a lot of questions that are unique to this position that you have to deal with,” Drennon said. “I have not dealt with all of them, but I have dealt with a lot of them and I know where to go look for the answers beyond that. I think that experience and knowing where to find the answers gives me the qualifications to do the job and do it well.”
Drennon told the council that he believes the primary role of the city attorney is to truly serve the leaders and the citizens by providing sound legal advice.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer also offered his congratulations to Drennon on his appointment during Tuesday’s meeting.
