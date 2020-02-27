In hopes of cracking down on Bryant students vaping at school, the Bryant City Council, through a partnership between the city and the Bryant School District, discussed an ordinance involving vaping.
The first reading of the ordinance was approved during the council's regular meeting Tuesday with plans to approve the second and third readings of the ordinance in the coming months.
School and city officials hope to “deal with vaping head on,” said City Attorney Josh Farmer.
Through the ordinance, the council is set to amend the Bryant municipal code and allow school resource officers to write civil violations for students who are found in possession of vapes on school grounds, Farmer added.
Since it will be a civil matter, the citation will not go on a student’s criminal record.
The fine for the first violation will be $150, but the fine can be reduced if the student attends a Saturday class about the dangers of vaping and if his or her parent attends the class as well.
Students can also face punishments at school if they are caught with a vape.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters thanked Mayor Allen Scott, other city employees and the council for their support and teamwork on this issue.
She told this council that there has been an issue with students vaping at both Bryant Junior High School and Bryant High School.
Scott added that one of the school resource officers recently found 60 vaping cartridges on one student who was selling them to fellow students.
“They don’t think it’s dangerous,” said Police Chief Carl Minden.
Vaping is an issue for school districts across the state and the nation.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been nine confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illnesses in Arkansas as of Jan. 29. There have also been 14 probable cases.
Across the nation there have been 68 deaths caused by vaping as of Feb. 18. Also there have been 2,807 hospitalized cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Bryant City Council’s discussion about vaping took place the same day Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced she is joining a multi-state investigation of JUUL’s marketing and sales practices.
“Misinformation and inaccurate advertising has run rampant in the vaping industry, enticing our youth to use a virtually unknown product,” Rutledge said. “Millions have been put at risk and it’s time to fight back against JUUL for making profits through deceptive practices.”
From 2017 to 2018, Arkansas saw a 78 percent increase in high school students vaping and a 48 percent increase in middle school students vaping, she said.