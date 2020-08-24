During its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Bryant City Council plans to hold an executive session to possibly hire a new city attorney to replace the outgoing attorney.
Josh Farmer is stepping down from the position to transition to his role as circuit judge, which he will begin in January.
Bryant Mayor Allen Scott has narrowed down the field of candidates to one for the council to consider. If council approved, they will be announced that night.
Farmer plans to help the new city attorney get up to speed on all pending cases and help them transition into the role.
The council will hear a presentation on amended fire department rules and regulation.
Fire Chief J.P. Jordan will present.
The amended rules are 51 pages.
Finance Director Joy Black will present the financial report and a resolution for an amended budget.
She will also present an ordinance to waive competitive bidding on police tasers. The ordinance would allow the chief to spend $85,000 between 2020 and 2024 for tasers. According to a frequently asked questions list that was attached to the agenda, the department would lease the tasers to spread the cost out over a longer period of time.
Director of Planning and Community Development Truett Smith will present an ordinance and a waiver.
The ordinance would rezone 5901 Boone Road from PUD to R-1-S. The waiver would allow 4910 Springhill Road not to develop a trail.
Public Works Director Mark Grimmett and Jerry Kopke plan to present a water analysis study.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Boswell Municipal Complex-City Hall Courtroom. Meetings are open to the public, but social distancing is being maintained so seating is limited.